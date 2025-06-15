‘Everything is Gone’: Country/Rock Singer’s Home Burns to the Ground

Folk rock artist Amigo the Devil has announced on social media that a fire has destroyed his family home.

Videos by Suggest

On Saturday, the 37-year-old musician, real name Danny Kiranos, shared photos from during and after the fire, writing at the top of his post, “Everything is gone.”

Amigo the Devil shared on Instagram that he lost all of his original artwork, dozens of handwritten lyric books with potential songs, and thousands of demos in the fire.

Tragically, the family also lost their beloved dog, Kobe, in the blaze.

“A lifetime of collecting is gone. Just a museum level of pieces that I feel I’ve failed history with. Family heirlooms, achievements, keepsakes are rubble,” the rock singer wrote. “Physical representations of this entire existence leave a life experienced to the degradation of memory and time now.”

“I have so much more to say, but right now it’ll all be through the lens of this hopeless feeling,” Kiranos continued. “This was genuinely a night without mercy.”

Fans and Colleagues Rush to Show Their Support After Rock Singer’s Home Burns to the Ground

Fans and colleagues rushed to the comments to offer their support to the rock musician in the wake of the devastating fire.

“My man, your music got me through some really dark and troubling times. I know I’m just some random dude in your comments, but I’m so sorry for the difficulty of this moment. There are a bajillion of us out here who your music has imprinted itself on, who are here for you. Hang in there,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“My brother… I’m so sorry. I’ll try my best to spread the word and help. Sending love,” fellow rock musician Louyah offered.

“My heart can’t comprehend such a profound loss. You have an army behind you,” another fan added.

Amigo the Devil recently finished a U.S. tour earlier this month. The musician is scheduled to be back on the road in a few weeks, starting June 27 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Amigo the Devil’s upcoming shows continue to support his latest album, Yours Until the War Is Over. Another series of performances is scheduled for August, with stops in New Zealand and Australia. He will wrap up the year with appearances at the Muddy Rooms Music Festival and the Orlando stop of the Vans Warped Tour in the fall.