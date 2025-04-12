Model Lucy Markovic Dead at 27, Cause of Death Released

Lucy Markovic, a former star of Australia’s Next Top Model, has passed away at the age of just 27.

Elite Model Management announced her death on April 10 through a social media statement, revealing she had been fighting a rare brain condition. Shortly after, Markovic’s official Instagram stories confirmed her death, just hours after an earlier post shared that she was “fighting for her life.”

“Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor,” Elite NYC wrote alongside a striking image of her on Instagram. “Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her.”

The model, who was the runner-up on Australia’s Next Top Model in 2015 before gracing campaigns for brands like Versace and Armani, shared last month on Instagram that she required surgery to treat an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) described as “the size of a golf ball,” according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). However, the post now appears to have been removed.

According to the ABC, she was originally scheduled for surgery on March 26, but the date was later postponed to April 2. In a previous post, Markovic revealed she had been battling the condition for four years, per CNN.

Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a rare condition characterized by a tangled web of blood vessels that form abnormal connections between arteries and veins. According to the Mayo Clinic, this irregularity often disrupts the flow of oxygen-rich blood to surrounding tissues. AVMs are uncommon, affecting roughly 1 in 100,000 people.

Lucy Markovic Competed on ‘Australia’s Next Top Model’ as a Teen

In 2015, as a teenager, Markovic competed in the ninth season of Australia’s Next Top Model, the Australian adaptation of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model. She ultimately claimed the runner-up spot, narrowly missing out on the title to Brittany Beattie in the finale.

She built a thriving modeling career, starring in campaigns for renowned brands such as Versace and Victoria Beckham while gracing the runways for prestigious names like Oscar de la Renta, Bulgari, Givenchy, and Dolce & Gabbana. Her work also extended to prominent publications, including Marie Claire and multiple international editions of Vogue.

Donatella Versace reposted a photo of Markovic in an Instagram story, writing, “I am so sorry to hear the news about @lucymarkovicc. Rest in peace beautiful girl.”