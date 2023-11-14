Model Criticized For Full Runway Walk At Open Casket Funeral

In a unique and unprecedented tribute, a New Jersey model, Erica L. Carrington, celebrated the life of late designer Vernest Moore in a rather unconventional fashion. Moore passed away on October 22, prompting friends and family to organize a “Red Carpet Viewing” in Newark to honor his memory.

The event, which included a red carpet leading up to Moore’s open casket, took an unexpected turn when Erica Carrington, a close friend and fellow model, decided to pay her respects in her own distinctive way. Strutting down the runway, Erica posed, paused for photos, and captivated the audience with her runway skills, ensuring that Moore’s final farewell was nothing short of extraordinary.

Nothing could have prepared me for when the camera got to the front pic.twitter.com/zjiuKiYMSQ — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) November 14, 2023

The crowd responded with cheers and encouragement, showing appreciation for Erica’s spirited tribute. With a dramatic blow of a kiss towards Moore’s casket and a final pose in front of it, Erica shared heartfelt sentiments on social media, expressing her profound connection to the departed designer and vowing to carry his memory forward.

While some observers were puzzled by Erica’s unconventional tribute, many praised the gesture as a creative and energetic way to honor a friend. Messages of support flooded social media, with some echoing the sentiment that funerals should be celebrations, lauding the unconventional and spirited approach to honoring a life well-lived.

In an unconventional yet heartfelt display of respect and remembrance, Erica’s unique tribute stands as a testament to the lasting impact Moore had on those around him.