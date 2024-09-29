model-banned-from-hardware-store-after-filming-inappropriate-videos-with-male-customers

An OnlyFans model has been banned from an Australian hardware store after she was caught filming inappropriate videos with male customers.

In a post on TikTok, the model, identified as Perth resident Cynthia Lin, appeared in the hardware store, Bunnings. She then proceeded to do a series a video with male customers.

While seeking a “single tradie,” Lin wandered around the store until she found a man. She then started to hit on him before the duo exchanged phone numbers.

The model continued to flirt with male customers within the hardware store before she was kicked out and banned.



A spokesperson of the hardware store addressed the model-banning situation to News.com.au. “We became aware of a content creator visiting our stores in Perth and repeatedly recording customers and team without their permission,” the spokesperson said. “Like many retailers, we generally ask people who wish to film content in our stores to seek permission before they visit.”

The spokesperson continued, “Our store leaders can choose to ban people from our stores if they harass team or customers.”

This isn’t the first time that Lin has done sexually-charged videos in stores. The model had previously recorded similar videos in Coles, Woolworths, and Kmart stores before being banned from Bunnings. The hardware store appeared to be her preferred place to film her inappropriate videos.

Social Media Calls Out the Model Before She’s Banned From Hardware Store

Prior to her making headlines for being banned from the hardware store, OnlyFans model Cynthia Lin was called out on social media for her inappropriate approach to finding a man.

“It’s the camera /social media,” one person wrote on Instagram. “No guy is going to respond with a camera in his face as we are all aware girls do this to get clicks and views. Reality for men. Woman never approach men like this in reality it automatically feels like a set up.”

Another person wrote, “You come across as a weirdo, no one in [their] right mind would go out with you with your approach on trying to get guys.”

The person then noted, “Not trying to be mean just my opinion.”

A fellow Instagram user further stated, “I can’t tell if she’s joking or not if it’s just engagement bait.”

Others went on to accuse her for only doing the videos for attention. “At this point it’s obv she’s a troll and doesn’t want an older man,” an accuser stated.