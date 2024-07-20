drea-de-matteo-says-her-13-year-old-son-edits-her-onlyfans-content

Drea de Matteo keeps it all in the family, with her 13-year-old son, Waylon “Blackjack,” moonlighting as her OnlyFans photo editor.

While recently discussing her girl-on-girl content with the hosts of the Not Today, Pal podcast (and former Sopranos co-stars) Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Matteo took a moment to apologize to her son and 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, who were waiting outside the door.

“Blackjack and Alabama — my kids are out there — I’m sorry, guys,” Matteo quipped. “I’m really sorry. But they know.”

However, Iler stated that Blackjack confided in him before the show, revealing that he “edits [her] OnlyFans photos.”

“Oh yeah,” the 52-year-old mom of two was happy to admit. “He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’”

Drea de Matteo Got the All Clear From Her Children Before Starting Her OnlyFans

However, the veteran actress revealed that her children “don’t see” her intimate scenes with other women. She also ensured they were comfortable with her latest career venture before fully committing to it.

“They don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out,” the modest mother insisted. “I was like, ‘Are you OK with this?’”

Matteo also quipped that her OnlyFans content isn’t too far a leap from some of her previous acting gigs.

“Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys,” she reasoned.

Indeed, the adult subscription service became a lifesaver for the struggling actress. Drea de Matteo admitted recently that OnlyFans saved her from losing her home.

“It saved us. OnyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us,” she told the Daily Mail last winter.

“I kept putting more pictures up,” she added of how quick her success was with the site. “It was like holy s–t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate, who kept the sale of my house.”

She also didn’t hesitate to roll her eyes at those pearl-clutchers freaking out over her decision to join OnlyFans.

“When people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f–king position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.’