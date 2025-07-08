‘Moana’ Star Auliʻi Cravalho Wows in Scenic Snaps

Kicking off the summer with some breathtaking views, Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho shared snapshots of her recent adventures.

Late last month, the actress posted the photos on her Instagram account. “The photos don’t do it justice,” she wrote about the scenery. “I look even better in person.”

The actress followed up the post a few days later with a series of pics she took throughout the month of June.

“June had no chill and neither did I,” Cravalho wrote. She shared snaps of herself at various events, including the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Governors Ball Music Festival, and The Kids’ Choice Awards.

Auliʻi Cravalho Previously Mourned the Fashion Designer Killed in the ‘No Kings’ Protest Shooting

Following the Salt Lake City “No Kings” shooting that claimed the life of fashion designer Arthur Folasa, Auliʻi Cravalho took to social media to pay tribute to the late Project Runway alum.

“There are no words to hold the grief of losing @afa.ahloo,” she wrote in her tribute. “As a Samoan fashion designer, Afa’s creations are and remain thoughtful, elegant, and powerful portrayals of Pacific culture.”

Cravalho further shared that she wore Folasa’s designs to the world premiere of Moana 2 last fall. “Your artistry will never be forgotten; and neither will your peaceful protest. My deepest condolences, sympathies, and Aloha to his family, and all who felt his impact.”

She went on to add, “May you rest peacefully with our Father, Afa. Auwe. Auwe.”

Folasa passed away after he was shot while participating in the protest and march against President Trump’s immigration police. He was 39 years old.

The suspect was identified as Arturo Gamboa, 24, who also had a gunshot wound. He was wearing all-black clothing with a matching black mask. Gamboa was discovered with an AR-15-style rifle.

Paramedics transported Gamboa to a nearby hospital to treat his wound. He was later arrested on a murder charge.