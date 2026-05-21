Police Called to Johnny Depp’s Home

Famed actor Johnny Depp was visited by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week.

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According to TMZ, law enforcement officials appeared at the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s West Hollywood residence on Tuesday after being called to a report of an alleged trespasser.

The person who called the police stated that the trespasser, identified as a female, was sitting at the front of the property’s gate. It was noted that the trespasser had appeared at the residence over the weekend.

Sources told TMZ law enforcement was notified that the trespasser tried to leave a message for Depp. She was allegedly seen filming on the property.

However, by the time officers arrived at the residence, the trespasser had already left.

The incident comes just five years after a homeless man reportedly jumped the fence of Depp’s property. The man entered the residence and drank the actor’s alcohol. He was later discovered showering in Depp’s bedroom.

The homeless man was arrested and charged with vandalism.

Depp Recently Hit the Public Spotlight After His Ex Brought Up Their Defamation Lawsuit

Depp’s latest trespassing incident also comes just months after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, publicly spoke out about their headline-grabbing defamation lawsuits.

Although she appeared Silence, Heard made it clear that the documentary wasn’t about her.

“This is not about me,” she stated. “I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story.”

Heard also pointed out, “I don’t want to tell my story. In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem.”

She further explained that her case against Depp was a “catch 22” situation.

“The outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial,” the actress said. “When I first met [human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson], I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through.”

She further recalled, “I remember at the close of the trial, the idea that I could say something to the press came up. [Robinson] asked if I was sure about that. [I thought], ‘If they throw things at me, it will make this point more obvious.’ I didn’t understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice.”

Despite the outcome, Heard remains optimistic. “It gives me strength seeing other people take on the fight. Women brave enough to address the imbalance of power. Looking at my daughter’s face as she grows up and slowly starts to walk into this world… I believe it can be better.”