Famous ‘Baywatch’ Stars Reportedly Feuding

The upcoming Baywatch reboot has not even premiered yet, but reports already suggest tension may be building between two of its highest-profile stars.

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According to TMZ, model and reality television personality Brooks Nader and social media influencer and former gymnast Livvy Dunne are competing behind the scenes to become the breakout female star of the new series.

Sources told the outlet that both women understand the importance of stepping into the glamorous spotlight once occupied by original Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson.

The outlet reported that insiders described the situation as a growing rivalry rather than an outright public feud. “There’s been some tension between the two,” the source said. The report claimed producers and fans have already started comparing the two women as filming continues on the reboot in California.

Brooks Nader And Livvy Dunne In ‘Stark’ Competition

Nader, 29, joined the cast earlier this year after building fame through Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, reality television appearances and a stint on Dancing With the Stars. In the reboot, she plays Selene, a confident Zuma Beach lifeguard captain.

Dunne, 23, rose to national attention as a star gymnast at Louisiana State University before becoming one of the most-followed female athletes on social media. TMZ previously reported that she landed the recurring role of Grace in the reboot after producers sought younger digital-era stars to attract Gen Z viewers.

Neither Nader nor Dunne has publicly commented on rumors of friction between them. Both women have continued promoting the reboot online and have appeared together at Fox publicity events in recent weeks. Photos and videos from the set showed the pair filming beach scenes and participating in lifeguard training exercises.

Several original Baywatch stars have publicly supported the reboot. Nader recently told PEOPLE that former cast member Carmen Electra personally encouraged her ahead of filming.

Fox plans to premiere the new Baywatch series later this year. Producers hope the reboot will revive the franchise for a younger audience while still appealing to longtime fans of the original beach drama.