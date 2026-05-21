Another ‘Doctor Who’ Actress Has Died: Jill Curzon Was 87

Doctor Who actress Jill Curzon, who worked alongside screen legends like Peter Cushing, Robert Wagner, and Cliff Robertson, has passed away.

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The 87-year-old died peacefully last month at her home in Spain, according to the Independent. No cause of death was provided.

The actress was a fan favorite for her role as Louise, starring opposite Cushing in the 1966 Doctor Who spin-off film Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.

Peter Cushing and Jill Curzon on the set of the film ‘Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD’ in 1966. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Curzon also shared the screen with Hollywood legends like Cliff Robertson in The Sunshine Patriot and Robert Wagner in It Takes A Thief. UK film fans might recognize her from Dr Syn, Alias The Scarecrow, and the Morecambe and Wise comedy, The Intelligence Men.

Per IMDb, Curzon also appeared on television in popular series like The Saint, The Champions, Adam Adamant Lives!, Hugh And I, Not Only But Also, and The Dick Emery Show.

Jill Curzon On Her ‘Doctor Who’ Role: ‘I Enjoyed Every Minute’

While Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. was Curzon’s only foray into the Doctor Who universe, it was one of only three films ever made about the iconic Time Lord. The movie, which also starred Bernard Cribbins, may not have wowed critics. However, it has since earned its place as a cult classic among Whovians.

In an interview with Doctor Who Magazine, Curzon reflected on her role in Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.

“I’m lucky to have been a part of it,” she told the outlet. “We never knew it would last all these years. Television has kept the show going, but still, people are interested to see the films.”

“I remember every scene. And I enjoyed every minute of it,” she added.

Her friend, Pete Sims, who co-authored her memoir Jill Curzon 2023 AD – My Eventful Life, confirmed the actress’s death. He also paid tribute to her in a heartfelt statement.

“[Curzon] was a kind, generous person who loved life; she had a zest for life,” Sims shared. “She was just a joy to be around. She loved recounting old stories about what happened in the ’60s and ’70s and the people she used to mix with. People like Robert Wagner and all these big stars when she lived in America.”

Jill Curzon in 1963. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)



He noted her dedication to the book, which took 12 years to write, to ensure it was “spot on and right.”

“She had a long, varied career and enjoyed every minute,” Sims added. “The one thing I will always remember about Jill was she had a real zest for life. She just embraced everything that came her way.”

Curzon is survived by her daughter, Michelle King, and her grandson, Taj.