mls-player-marco-angulo-dead-at-22-following-tragic-car-crash

Marco Angulo, an emerging midfielder in the MLS, has died due to injuries sustained in a car accident in his home country of Ecuador. He was just 22 years old.

“The Ecuadorian Football Federation expresses its deepest sympathy over the death of Marco Angulo, who with his talent and dedication defended the colours of our country at every opportunity,” the EFF wrote in a statement.

“Marco was not only an outstanding player, but also a great teammate. He leaves a deep sorrow in our hearts, especially in those of us who went with him on countless trips, training camps and matches,” the governing body added.

Marco Angulo dribbles during the first half of a Leagues Cup match against Guadalajara at TQL Stadium on July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Angulo, on loan from MLS side FC Cincinnati to the Ecuadorian club LDU Quito, had been in intensive care since a car accident on October 7. According to the Ecuadorian outlet El Universo, Angulo sustained severe head and lung injuries in the crash and underwent several surgeries.

Another footballer, Roberto Cabezas, a defender for Independiente Juniors, also lost his life in the accident.

Angulo played his final match for Quito on October 6, just a day before the tragic crash.

Fans and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Marco Angulo in the Wake of His Death

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco – a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate,” FC Cincinnati wrote on X. “He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we’re thinking of and praying for his family.”

“He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed,” they added.

Angulo also represented the Ecuador national team on two occasions, participating in matches against Iraq and Australia.

“His death is an irreparable loss that will leave an indelible mark on our hearts,” LDU Quito shared on X.

Mourners flooded social media following the news of Marco Angulo’s passing.

“RIP Young man. So sad. Way too young,” one fan wrote. Another fan added: “rest in peace Marco. terrible loss, what a promising and bright young player. condolences to his friends and family.”

“Just heartbroken to wake up to this news. I don’t know that I ever saw him without a smile on his face. Prayers up to everyone who loved him,” a third MLS fan added.