Beloved Soccer Star George Baldock Found Dead in Swimming Pool at 31

George Baldock has died. The Greek athlete’s former soccer club, Sheffield United, announced his death on X. He was 31.

Videos by Suggest

The Associated Press, citing local Greek media, reported that Baldock’s body was discovered in the pool at his Athens home Wednesday evening. The cause of death was not immediately clear, per the outlet.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” the team wrote on X.

The team noted that its fans and staff missed Baldock, a defender, after he departed the club over the summer.

“[He] was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him,” Sheffield wrote.

The post concluded with the team offering its “sincere condolences” to the late athlete’s family and friends.

Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock.



The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a… pic.twitter.com/OlDsn0lFpB — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 9, 2024

After departing Sheffield United, Baldock, a Greek national, signed on to play with Panathinaikos F.C. in Greece.

“We are shocked by the loss of our George,” the Greek team wrote in a statement posted on X. “The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.”

Είμαστε συγκλονισμένοι, είμαστε σοκαρισμένοι από την απώλεια του George μας. Η οικογένεια του Παναθηναϊκού θρηνεί για τον αδόκητο χαμό του. Στεκόμαστε στο πλευρό της οικογένειας και των οικείων του George Baldock. pic.twitter.com/7TO6tbi5zk — Panathinaikos F.C. (@paofc_) October 9, 2024

Baldock’s family spoke out as well, telling the Press Association, “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family, we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Before his time at Sheffield and Panathinaikos, Baldock played for Milton Keynes Dons from 2009 to 2017. The Mirror reported that Baldock was married and had an older brother, Sam, who was a former professional soccer player.