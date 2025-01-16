mlb-legend-and-beloved-broadcaster-bob-uecker-dead-at-90

Bob Uecker, beloved voice of the Milwaukee Brewers and affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” has passed away.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday morning the passing of Uecker, describing it as”one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history.” In a statement from the club, Uecker’s family shared that he had been battling small-cell lung cancer since early 2023.

“Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter,” Uecker’s family said.

Uecker was 90.

We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90

Uecker, a Milwaukee native, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954, where he played baseball during his time at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Belvoir, per MLB.com. In 1956, he joined the Milwaukee Braves organization, spending several years in the minor leagues before earning his call-up to the majors in 1962.

In his rookie season, he played 33 games with a .250 batting average, two doubles, and a home run. He later played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves, retiring in 1967.

He earned a championship ring as a member of the Cardinals’ victorious 1964 World Series team.

Uecker began his broadcasting career in Atlanta before joining the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent an impressive 54 seasons behind the microphone until his passing.

Beyond his work with the Brewers, he also lent his voice to ABC and NBC, covering World Series and League Championship games. Notably, he called the Brewers’ 1982 World Series loss to the Cardinals for a local Milwaukee station, cementing his legacy as a beloved figure in baseball broadcasting.

Bob Uecker Goes Hollywood and Becomes a Fan Favorite

Uecker’s fame grew steadily throughout his broadcasting career, fueled by his countless appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. In 1984, he further cemented his place in pop culture by hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live.

I love the story of him and Bob Gibson holding hands in the 1964 Cardinals team photo. They were subsequently fined a couple hundred dollars when the team found out about it

Uecker also jumped into professional wrestling at its 80s peak. In March 1987, Uecker appeared at WrestleMania III in Pontiac, Michigan, as the ring announcer for the main event between Hulk Hogan and André the Giant.

He returned in 1988 at WrestleMania IV as a ringside announcer, opening Battle Royal commentator, and backstage interviewer.

RIP to Bob Uecker.



His backstage segment with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania IV is legendary.

Of course, Uecker earned even more fans with his role as a beleaguered Cleveland announcer in the 1989 comedy classic Major League.

Uecker was a fan favorite for his pitch-perfect deadpan delivery and appeared in two sequels to the baseball comedy franchise.

No idea how many times I’ve seen Major League and Bob Uecker has so many killer lines, but this always killed me.



No idea how many times I've seen Major League and Bob Uecker has so many killer lines, but this always killed me.

In the 1990s, he joined NBC, collaborating with play-by-play commentator Bob Costas and analyst Joe Morgan.

“Mr. Baseball” was a five-time recipient of the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year award and earned his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Bob Uecker was one of the funniest, sharpest and best baseball voices ever.



Here’s Norm Macdonald on Letterman talking about the time Uecker wanted to introduce him to John Fogerty.



Rest in peace to a legend. pic.twitter.com/6SCl6xZFUY — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 16, 2025

Despite scaling back his schedule in 2014 due to health concerns, he remained a steadfast presence with the Brewers, continuing to call games through the 2024 season—marking an impressive 54 consecutive years with the team.