baseball-legend-rico-carty-dead-at-85

Baseball legend Rico Carty has passed away at the age of 85.

Videos by Suggest

Carty played for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta from 1963 to 1972. He is best known for winning the 1970 NL batting title after hitting a major league-best .366.

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former MLB player was reportedly taken to a hospital in Atlanta and stayed for about 2 weeks before his passing. According to The Daily Mail, Carty was suffering from “intestinal ailments”. The Braves confirmed his passing on Sunday in a statement.

The team said, “‘Few players in franchise history connected with Braves fans like Rico Carty,’ a team statement read. ‘A fan-favorite almost instantly after the club arrived in Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966, Rico left an indelible mark on the Braves organization.”

They continued, “While his on-field accomplishments will never be forgotten, his unforgettable smile and generous nature will be sorely missed. It is with a heavy heart we send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and numerous fans around the world.”

Carty began his baseball career in the Dominican Republic, eventually making his way to the Major Leagues. The MLB also put out at statement paying tribute to the late player. They said, “We are saddened by the passing of 15-year MLB veteran Rico Carty. Carty spent 8 of his 15 years with the Braves. In his memorable 1970 season, Carty hit .366 to win the NL batting crown.”

They added, ” It is still the highest mark in Braves modern-era franchise history. His popularity was so great, Carty earned a nod to the 1970 All-Star Game as a write-in candidate and joined Hank Aaron and Willie Mays in the starting outfield.”