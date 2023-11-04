Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

As Missy Elliott prepares to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she’s opening up about her career thus far.

In an interview with Good Morning America, rapper Missy Elliott spoke with Robin Roberts to discuss her notable career milestones. Growing up, the rapper said it was her dream to become a “superstar,” explaining, “I never wavered. I never changed. I said it every time.”

Elliott, 52, confessed that “words could not describe” how honored she felt about being the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She continued, “No matter what people say—the hip-hop world is special and unique.”

During the upcoming ceremony, Queen Latifah will be introducing Elliott, a close friend of the rapper’s for about 20 years.

Elliott praised Latifah, explaining, “She’s somebody that, like I said, ‘come before me, open that door, left it open.”

“And I owe so many flowers, bouquets. It’s not enough bouquets for those women that came before me. And she’s one of those women,” she continued.

Another special woman in Elliott’s life will be watching her perform for the first time ever—her mother.

The rapper explained that her mother had never been to one of her shows because she “had some little words” in her songs that she didn’t want her mother to hear.

Missy Elliott Is Paying It Forward To Families In Need

On October 17, 2022, Elliott’s home state of Virginia honored the rapper by declaring it “Missy Elliott Day.” To commemorate the first anniversary of the special day, Elliott made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

During a ceremony in early October, the Executive Director of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Alisa Winston, announced that Elliott’s donation would be used to settle overdue rent for 26 families, as reported by The Virginian Pilot.

“I wanted to give back and let that be the celebration of Missy Elliott, just to show that I love everybody out here,” Elliott explained.