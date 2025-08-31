Colorado Woman Who Killed Boyfriend’s Kids And Lived With Their Remains Learns Fate

A 39-year-old Colorado woman, Corena Minjarez, will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her boyfriend’s children, aged 5 and 3. She, alongside the children’s father, Jesus Dominguez, lived with the bodies for years. The remains were stored in a metal container filled with concrete and inside a suitcase in their car.

As reported by KKTV, Minjarez was found guilty of two counts of murder of a victim under 12 by a person in a position of trust and two counts of abuse of a corpse. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charges and 120 days in prison for the abuse of a corpse charges.

She will serve all her sentences concurrently.

Dominguez, meanwhile, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in July, committing to testify against Minjarez during her trial. He did, and the grotesque and horrifying details of their crimes were revealed.

Gruesome Discovery

A Pueblo Police Department (PPD) release detailed how officers came across the disturbing nature of their case in January 2024. At the time, PPD officers responded to a West 6th Street storage unit after a suspicious activity report.

Inside the storage unit, police came across a metal container, filled with hardened concrete. Tragically, days after their initial response, police confirmed that the remains of 3-year-old Yesenia Dominguez, Jesus’ daughter, were found inside.

In February 2024, after identifying Corena Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez as persons of interest, PPD officers executed a search warrant on Minjarez’s vehicle. It was found at a local scrapyard. Inside it, they found 5-year-old Jesus Dominguez Jr.’s decomposing remains, stuffed inside a suitcase.

As reported by The Pueblo Chieftain, while in court, Dominguez testified that Yesenia stopped breathing back in March 2018. Minjarez had forced her to remain inside a trash bag on the vehicle’s floor. The reason? The 3-year-old had soiled herself.

Instead of taking her to the hospital, due to the noticeable abuse marks she had on her body, Yesenia was placed in the vehicle’s trunk. She was stuffed inside a suitcase.

Weeks later, in April 2018, after noticing a foul smell and consuming drugs inside the car, the 5-year-old Jesus also stopped breathing. However, the Colorado couple again refrained from transporting him to a local hospital.

Instead, they placed him inside a suitcase, placing him in Minajarez’s car trunk. Then, Yesenia’s remains were transferred to the storage unit, where she was placed inside the aforementioned metal container, which was then filled with concrete. The car was then left at a local scrapyard, where it was later found by police.

Jesus Dominguez will be sentenced on September 12.