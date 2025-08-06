Missouri Man Accused Of Beating 15-Year-Old Son Having A Seizure

A 41-year-old Missouri man, Matthew Proctor, is accused of beating his 15-year-old son repeatedly, causing the teen to have a seizure. Proctor allegedly kept beating the child during his medical episode.

Videos by Suggest

According to a probable cause statement obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on July 29. At around 10:58 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a Jackson County residence after receiving a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers observed how the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was being walked to an ambulance. A witness and homeowner, whose name was redacted, stated that Proctor had come to her residence and complained that “someone had answered the phone disrespectfully,” as per the statement.

As per the statement, the boy’s family, including her mother and siblings, was planning to go to Worlds of Fun. However, detectives found that a phone conversation between Proctor and his 15-year-old son got heated, prompting the father to feel disrespected. He also allegedly threatened violence.

The document said that Proctor had come to the residence asking for his son. The teen then exited the house and yelled at his father. Then, Proctor allegedly punched the 15-year-old three times in the face with a closed fist, with the victim falling to the ground.

Punched While Having A Seizure

While the 15-year-old lay on the ground, he started having a seizure, as per the document. Proctor, however, allegedly continued the beating, hitting his son two more times in the face before fleeing the scene.

The teen was observed with a red mark and swelling on the left side of his face. He was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The minor had suffered a concussion and had bruising on his chin, jaw, and both sides of the face, with minor abrasions on the left side.

Matthew Proctor was found outside his residence and arrested shortly after. He allegedly told detectives that he had only hit his son once after he was hit twice in the mouth. However, detectives informed Proctor that a Ring Doorbell camera from across the street had captured the incident.

“When asked if the camera footage would reflect his statement or the statement of others saying he hit [REDACTED] multiple times, Matthew responded, ‘How do I know?'” the statement said.

According to the statement, the video shows a male subject believed to be Proctor arriving at the residence. Another male, presumably the 15-year-old, exits the residence and approaches Proctor. Then, Proctor is allegedly shown striking the 15-year-old twice. The teen falls to the ground and is hit by his father another time in the face, the document added.

The male presumed to be Proctor’s son “never appeared to hit” his father.

Proctor was charged with child abuse and is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.