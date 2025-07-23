New Mexico Man Allegedly Blamed Bouncer For 5-Month-Old’s Death, Gets Charged

A 35-year-old New Mexico father, Jared White, is accused of causing the death of his 5-month-old son, who possibly died by strangulation. Allegedly, White claimed initially that the baby died as a result of a bouncer tipping over.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 20. At around 2:04 p.m., police received a call about a 5-month-old not breathing. Officers and Clovis Fire Department emergency responders arrived at a residence on Maple Street in Clovis, New Mexico.

Upon arrival, officers attempted CPR, and the infant child was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center. Moments later, at 2:42 p.m., the boy was tragically pronounced dead.

CPD detectives and the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the child’s death. This included search warrants and interviews throughout the day. As per the CPD, the nature and timing of the infant’s injuries raised concerns. Furthermore, the physical injuries on the child did not align with the statements provided by White.

A Bouncer

As reported by COB4, citing a criminal complaint, White allegedly claimed that he had found his baby purple in a bouncer that had tipped over. He had stumbled upon the scene after being at a friend’s house for about an hour.

However, the complaint alleged that White heard his 5-month-old son crying and strangled him. Marks allegedly found in the child’s body showed signs of strangulation. This was supported by a witness who alleged seeing White appearing to strangle his son after hearing him crying, as per the complaint.

After obtaining a search warrant for White’s house, detectives made shocking discoveries. As per the complaint, multiple pipes were found in the house, and in the bedroom, they found a dirty mattress and a baby bottle with a cockroach inside. Furthermore, rotten, molded food and dog feces were allegedly found in the fridge.

A second child, according to police, was also found in the home. They were lying on a mattress covered in urine and had a severe diaper rash, as reported by KOB4. The child was taken into protective custody.

As a result of the investigation, Jared White was charged with child abuse resulting in death and abandonment or abuse of a child. He is currently being held without bond at the Curry County Detention Center.