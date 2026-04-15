another-celebrity-just-got-busted-for-dwi

A TikTok celebrity and internet personality was recently arrested and charged with a DWI.

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Indeed, Matthew Wurnig, creator of the “50 Dates 50 States” TikTok dating series, was arrested early Saturday, March 21. Arrest records obtained by TMZ show he was booked in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, about 140 miles from Minneapolis.

Jail records indicate that Wurnig, 29, was taken into custody at 3:30 a.m. local time. He was charged with refusing to submit to a required chemical test, such as a breathalyzer, and a second-degree DWI.

Matthew Wurnig, image via crowwing.gov

Wurnig, known as the “TikTok bachelor,” has over 750,000 followers on the platform. He gained popularity in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by posting videos of himself on virtual dates with a woman from every state.

After stay-at-home orders were lifted, Wurnig traveled across the country to meet each woman in person and posted videos of their dates. The series got millions of views, which led to the second and third seasons. Season 3 ended with a live finale on Good Morning America, where Wurnig gave a Bahamas cruise to the winner from Massachusetts.

Internet Celebrity Was Set For a New Season of His ‘TikTok Bachelor’ Series Before DWI

The upcoming fourth season of the “TikTok bachelor” series, set to begin this year, will feature a new twist. A woman from Louisiana named Ray will take the wheel, road-tripping across the country to meet potential suitors. Meanwhile, Wurnig is now riding shotgun. On his website, Wurnig writes that his mission is “to continue to make people smile through his content and create opportunities for those who support him or have played a part in his journey.”

TMZ reported at the time that, according to law enforcement sources, no bail had been set for Wurnig. Court records show he was still in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail as of March 21. The TikTok celebrity has not posted on social media since his arrest.