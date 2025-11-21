Missouri Judge Resigns After Dressing Like Elvis In The Court Room

A Missouri judge has resigned from his position after coming to work on Halloween dressed like Elvis Presley in his courtroom.

Videos by Suggest

Saint Charles County Circuit Judge Matthew Thornhill has left the building. The Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal, and Discipline found he “committed various acts of misconduct.” Everyone’s a hater, am I right?

The Missouri judge showed up to court on Halloween wearing a high-volume wig clearly inspired by Elvis. Additionally, he played Elvis Presley music from his phone in the courtroom, treating it like WWE entrance music.

Taking it one step further, Thornhill worked some Elvis facts into the court proceedings. The commission found these to be “irrelevant to the proceedings before the court.” It was just the King on that day either.

Reportedly, Thornhill “would mention his political affiliation and/or his preferred candidates.”

It sounds like the judge is a mega Elvis fan. Photos show him posing with a co-worker while wearing the garb and also appearing next to a cutout of Presley himself. Thornhill confessed to the allegations, according to Fox 2 Now.

An Elvis Fan

He said, “Those allegations are substantially accurate, and I acknowledge that the Commission would prove those violations.”

But according to the judge, he didn’t mean any harm. He said he was trying to provide some levity to the court room. The judge also said he only mentioned political discussions to try put people at ease. But he called both a mistake on his part.

Thornhill will take a six-month unpaid suspension. He will then return to the bench to close out his final 18 months as a judge. After that, the commission determined he will never be allowed to be re-elected or seek election in another judicial position as a state or municipal judge in Missouri.

Prior to becoming a judge, Thornhill worked as an assistant prosecutor. He’s been working in the legal department since 1993. As a judge, he oversaw 65 jury trials. In 2006, he was elected associate circuit judge for Division 12. He served in that role for 18 years. In 2024, he became division four circuit judge.

What he will do next remains to be seen.