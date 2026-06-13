Svengoolie’s June 2026 Schedule: A Ghoul’s Guide to What’s Creeping on Your Screen

Summer’s creeping in, and what better way to cool down than some spooky movies with America’s most prolific horror host, Svengoolie.

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For those who’ve been living under a rock (or perhaps in a crypt), Svengoolie has been a TV institution for decades. The show features horror and sci-fi films hosted by the man, the myth, the legend himself, Svengoolie.

Originally portrayed by Jerry G. Bishop, the top hat was passed to Rich Koz, who has carried the torch since 1979. More recently, Sven has expanded his spooky crew with the “Sven Squad.” This trio of terrors includes Sarah Palmer as Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder as the mischievous IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff as the vampiric Nostalgiaferatoo. Throughout the film, Svengoolie and his ghoulish gang pop in with sketches, jokes, and parody songs, adding their signature spooky flavor between commercial breaks.

Tonight (June 13), from 8 to 10:30 pm ET/PT on MeTV, the Sven Squad is taking over with House of Svengoolie. This once-a-month special seems to be their chance to highlight more modern horror films, while Svengoolie himself sticks to the classics. Tonight’s feature is the 1999 horror-comedy Idle Hands.

The film follows lazy teenager Anton Tobias (Devon Sawa), whose hand becomes possessed and goes on a killing spree… talk about a problem you can’t just wash your hands of. This fun flick, which also stars Vivica A. Fox, Seth Green, and Jessica Alba, has become a cult favorite. Even the horror podcast Bloody Good Horror recently praised it as one of the best horror comedies around.

‘Svengoolie’ Ends June with a Spook-tacular One-Two Monster Kid Punch

Meanwhile, Svengoolie swoops back in as the main host for the rest of June, packing a serious one-two punch with a legendary comedy duo and a monster mash of kaijus.

On June 20th, Sven features the 1946 Abbott and Costello flick, The Time of Their Lives. Bud and Lou star as a couple of ghosts who were mistakenly branded as traitors during the Revolutionary War. Now, they’ve returned to 20th-century New England to clear their names by finding a letter from none other than George Washington.

A lobby card for The Time of Their Lives (1946), featuring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

It’s a spook-tacular way to get in the mood for the upcoming United States Semiquincentennial…

On June 27, Sven closes out the month with the kaiju throwdown Destroy All Monsters. Of course, this 1968 Showa-era monster mash features all your Toho favorites: Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and more! Get ready to rumble with Sven’s commentary for a night no monster kid will want to miss.

Of course, Sven brings out the major monsters for the end of June! (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Svengoolie airs Saturday nights from 8 to 10:30 pm ET/PT on MeTV.