Mojo Nixon, ‘Elvis Is Everywhere’ Singer, Dies While on Music Cruise

Famed singer Mojo Nixon, known for his hit “Elvis is Everywhere,” died on February 7. The singing sensation was aboard a singing cruise when he suffered a fatal health complication. The tragic death was first reported by Variety.

“Mojo Nixon, the alternative musician, actor, and DJ, known for the 1987 novelty hit “Elvis Is Everywhere” has died. He was 66. Nixon, whose real name is Neill Kirby McMillan Jr., was found dead today onboard the annual Outlaw Country Cruise,” Variety wrote.

Nixon was 66 years old. Variety reports that fiery Nixon passed away from a cardiac issue just a day after he did his final performance.

“He was a regular presence both as a performer and co-host He had performed just the night before. The cause was a cardiac event, according to his family,” Variety added.

Singer’s Family Reacts to His Passing

Nixon’s songs were different. But he resonated with his audience. His songs were featured in hit video games such as Red Neck Rampage and were a staple on music television stations such as MTV. In a statement following his sudden death, his family said “How you live is how you should die,” in reaction to his passing.

“August 2, 1957 — February 7, 2024 Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire. Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends,” the statement reads.

“A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it, Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all.”

Mojo Nixon Gets Candid on Zebra 123

Nixon was known for songs such as “Tie My Pecker to My Leg,” “Are You Drinking With Me Jesus,” and “Love Me I’m a Liberal.”

Though he was born in North Carolina, he got his start in Denver with a

band called Zebra 123. In a 2020 interview, he spoke about how many had thought of the same concept of the band.

“A lot of people had the same idea simultaneously,” he said. “I’m gonna take roots music and I’m gonna infuse it with the energy and excitement of punk rock.”