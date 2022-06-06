Why ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Looks So Familiar

The world can’t wait to see Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a biopic about the late, great rockstar. The movie stars Austin Butler, and many are wondering how a relatively unknown actor landed such a huge part. However, if he looks familiar, there’s probably a reason. Butler has been popping up on our screens for years. So, where have you seen Butler before?

Butler’s Early Career With Disney And Nickelodeon

Butler started acting at thirteen after getting approached by a representative from a background acting management company. He appeared as an extra in many shows before landing his first regular job as a background actor on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

From there, Butler’s career took off, landing guest roles in popular kids’ shows like Hannah Montana, iCarly, Drake & Josh, and Wizards of Waverly Place. One of his most well-known roles was on Zoey 101, where he joined the main cast, playing Jamie Lynn Spears’ love interest.

Another one of his big roles was starring opposite AnnaSophia Robb in Sex and the City prequel series The Carrie Diaries. He continued to show up on TV screens in shows like Arrow and The Shannara Chronicles. Butler also started showing up in movies like Aliens in the Attic, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and The Dead Don’t Die.

His Romantic Life

His personal life has also been a topic of conversation, as Butler and fellow Disney star Vanessa Hudgens dated from 2011 to 2020. Fans loved seeing them hit red carpets together, and the couple was famous for their annual Coachella looks. Butler is currently in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber.

Butler Is Making A Name For Himself In Movies From Tarantino And Luhrmann

One of his most recent significant roles was a small—but memorable—part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Butler played Tex Watson and was part of the unforgettable climactic scene.

Butler has also acted on Broadway, starring in The Iceman Cometh alongside Denzel Washington, who helped him score the role of Elvis in Luhrmann’s new movie. Elvis debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year and it is already getting rave reviews.

All this good press has already translated into more high-profile roles for the actor. It was recently announced that Butler would be joining the cast of Dune: Part Two, alongside other young stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh. Elvis is set to hit theaters later this summer, and fans can’t wait to see Butler show off his acting and singing talents on the big screen!

