chrissy-teigen-reveals-devastating-death-in-the-family

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that her father had passed away.

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In a lengthy caption to the June 11 post, the 40-year-old model and author implied that her father’s death was sudden and unexpected, writing, “I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one.”

Alongside the video, which featured her dad Ron talking about his dislike of salmon, she added: “All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys. Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend’s birthday. Took a video. How cute is this dress!”

“And then my dad just like…f—ing died,” she continued.

Teigen admitted that although she had tried to prepare herself for her father’s death, knowing he was an “older dad,” it didn’t help when the moment came.

“I thought that since we talk about it and I’ve come to terms with him always having been an ‘old dad’ that I wouldn’t have fallen to the ground the way I did,” she revealed. “I’ve thought about this phone call for years. I’ll be ready.”

The mother of four explained that she had written her dad a letter a couple of months ago, expressing her gratitude and love for him.

“If you didn’t know my dad, my dad hated nearly everything in the world that wasn’t a bass guitar, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, or his family,” Teigen continued. “I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of him just being mad at things he isn’t even doing, watching, or eating. They make me so happy now.”

“God, I love you so much. I will talk to you every night. Thank you for being such a great dad.”

Teigen concluded on a funny yet poignant note, writing: “Until we complain again.”

In the comments, Teigen gave a bit more context to the video if her dad.

“The video is my dad talking about raising me in the Pacific Northwest. He really loved it, but boy did he hate salmon,’ she wrote.

Her husband, pop singer John Legend, also took to the comments, writing: “We love you so much, Papa Ron. I’m so glad you got to spend so much time with your grandbabies. I loved seeing you beam with pride at the beautiful family you helped create.”

Ron was married to Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, for 35 years before their 2019 divorce. According to E! News, while Pepper now lives in her native Thailand, Ron resided in an assisted living facility near Teigen and Legend’s home in Los Angeles.