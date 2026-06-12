‘Gomer Pyle: USMC’ Actor Dies at 94: RIP to Ronnie Schell

Ronnie Schell, a memorable TV character actor beloved by classic TV fans for his portrayal of Pvt. Duke Slater on Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., has died.

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Schell’s son, Gregory, told publicist Harlan Boll that the actor died of natural causes at a Los Angeles hospital after a recent fall, according to Deadline and the Midland Daily News.

He was 94.

Schell starred as Marine Pvt. Duke Slater opposite Jim Nabors for three seasons (1964-1969) on Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., a spinoff of The Andy Griffith Show. He left during the fourth season to star in his own sitcom, Good Morning, World, playing a DJ. After that show (which featured a young Goldie Hawn) was canceled, Schell returned to Gomer Pyle for its fifth and final season… with his character having been promoted to corporal.

Jim Nabors, Ronnie Schell, and Frank Sutton in a scene from a 1964 episode of ‘Gomer Pyle, USMC.’ (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Ronald Ralph Schell was born on December 23, 1931, in Richmond, California. He began his career in show business as a stand-up comedian at the Purple Onion nightclub in San Francisco while he was a senior at San Francisco State University.

After graduation, Schell performed at local clubs like North Beach’s Hungry I, Bimbo’s 365 Club, and Fack’s 11 Jazz Club. He later played prestigious hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, where he continued to perform occasionally until his death.

Ronnie Schell Enjoyed an Impressive TV and Film Career Beyond ‘Gomer Pyle’

Following his signature role on Gomer Pyle, Schell landed plenty more high-profile TV roles.

According to IMDb, he appeared on many shows, including Love, American Style, The Patty Duke Show, Arnie, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show. He popped up on a slew of shows throughout the ’70s on series like Sanford & Son, Mork & Mindy, and Charlie’s Angels, and into the ’80s with roles on The Love Boat, Too Close for Comfort, and Sledge Hammer!.

Schell opposite Robin Williams in a 1979 episode of ‘Mork & Mindy’.(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

More recently, he guest-starred on General Hospital, Yes, Dear, and Disney’s Phil of the Future.

Schell also appeared in over 20 films, including The Shaggy D.A., and The Devil and Max Devlin, as well as Carl Reiner’s Basic Instinct spoof, Fatal Instinct.

Meanwhile, he also enjoyed an impressive career as a voice actor, lending his voice to animated projects like Jetsons: The Movie and Rover Dangerfield, as well as TV series including The Smurfs and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.

Ronnie Schell at the 46th Annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, on Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA)

Schell has one forthcoming project, the Western film The Cowboy Killer, which also stars the late Robert Carradine, who died earlier this year.

Schell is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Gregory and Christian; and granddaughter, Chiara.