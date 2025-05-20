‘Mission Impossible’ Star Hayley Atwell Wows in Deep-Cut Red Dress at Cannes

Hayley Atwell sizzled on the red carpet recently, dazzling in a bold, plunging red dress at the Cannes premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible flick.

On May 11, she graced the Cannes red carpet in a stunning, sculptural Giambattista Valli gown that flaunted her curves and toned shoulders and arms.

Photo by Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

For Atwell and stylist Jenny Kennedy, the red silk faille Venus dress from Valli’s latest haute couture collection was nothing short of a “coup de coeur” — a true love at first sight.

“It just felt so unbelievably easy, which is not always the case with these things,” Atwell explained to Women’s Wear Daily. “We wanted the drama and the elegance that showcases so well at Cannes, but with something that also felt very simple and understated.”

Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images

“It’s all within context of what I’m doing,” she added. “A press tour is very different to a costume I’d wear on stage. But the common denominator in all of them is strength, sharpness, and structure,” she told WWD.

Atwell admitted that knowing what works for her for the right occasion has been a process.

“For me, I know that I suit structure, and I suit boldness of color, and asymmetry,” she explained. “I’m always kind of aware what doesn’t work on me, and I can often feel it when I look back at images. I think you can always tell something that didn’t feel quite comfortable.”

Hayley Atwell Calls the Latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ a ‘Love Letter’ to Tom Cruise

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks Hayley Atwell’s second appearance in the franchise as Grace, a cunning pickpocket and partner-in-crime to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. It is also (reportedly) set to be the final installment in the iconic series.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

“It’s a culmination of all the missions that have gone before and really it’s a love letter to Tom [Cruise] in terms of his love of pure cinema,” she explained.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning drops into theaters May 23.