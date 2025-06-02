Missing Utah 15-Year-Old Girl Found Alive In Colorado Six Weeks After Vanishing

A 15-year-old Utah girl, Alisa Petrov, went missing back in April after skipping school, vanishing for six weeks. On June 1, however, she was found 500 miles away from home in Colorado. Three men have been arrested in connection with her disappearance, all of whom allegedly engaged in sexually charged conversations with the minor.

Videos by Suggest

The South Jordan Police Department (SJPD) confirmed on June 2 that Alisa Petrov had been found. Reportedly, Petrov made contact with the Colorado Springs, Colorado Police Department. She remains in good health and is safe.

“Alisa’s parents have been notified of her location and are working with South Jordan Police to bring her home,” the SJPD announced.

According to KSL.com, Petrov was reported missing on April 21. At the time, her mother, Olga, dropped her at school at around 9:30 a.m. An affidavit obtained by the outlet details that instead of attending school, she convinced a man to drive her to an American Fork station. She then took a train to Provo, where she was last seen.

During the investigation, police recovered an iPad that was hidden in her dresser. Upon inspection, they found that Petrov had been in contact with three different men through Discord.

Men Identified

Most notably, police were able to identify one of the men as 41-year-old Samuel Teancum Mitchell. Allegedly, he had been messaging Petrov and even had planned to meet her following sexually charged conversations that mentioned condoms and sex games. However, charging counts obtained by KSL.com reveal that, due to an illness, the meeting never happened.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Petrov mentioned suicide and hating her parents in conversations with Mitchell. Moreover, an affidavit alleges that the 15-year-old asked Mitchell multiple times to “kidnap her.” Then, Petrov reportedly sent her location to the 41-year-old man days before she went missing.

On April 19, at around 12:34 a.m., Petrov reportedly messaged Mitchell, saying, “IM RUNNING AWAY, please don’t contact me,” according to KSLTV.

Two other men were arrested in connection with Alisa Petrov’s disappearance. These are Matthew Nicholas Menard, 35, and William Taylor Glines, 37.

Allegedly, Petrov had called off the meeting with Mitchell to meet up with Menard in Las Vegas. Conversations between the two allegedly date back to January.

Mitchell was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticement of a minor. Allegedly, he had been communicating with a second 15-year-old girl. After inspecting his phone, investigators allegedly found “multiple files of child sex abuse material,” as reported by KSL.com.

Menard was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor, and three counts of criminal solicitation. Glines was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor, and three counts of criminal solicitation.