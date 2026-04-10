‘Euphoria’ Star/Singer Privately Welcomed a Child 2 Years Ago

A typically private Euphoria star and singer recently confirmed he is a father, opening up about how being a dad changed him.

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“I just don’t party like that right now,” Domnic Fike revealed on Pigeons & Planes earlier this week. “I got a son, Rocket, he’s almost two.”

Although the 30-year-old didn’t share details about Rocket’s mother, he did offer insight into how his son has become his top priority.

“He motivates me to be, well, stable and sober, for one,” Fike said. The Euphoria actor has been candid about his addiction struggles in the past. He added that his son makes him want to be “better about that. About my debauchery and stuff. But he makes me want to write songs for people his age, and he makes me want to acquire property for him to grow up in. Also, stay close to my friends, so he has friends to grow up with.”

“He makes me want to like, make sure my reputation is okay so I can still go into school meetings, and not have to be shunned from the PTA thingy because I’m a psycho,” the “Babydoll” singer added.

Euphoria’ Star/Singer Reflects on His Early Success

All you can do is really ride the wave,” the actor reflected on his early success. “You’re not really equipped with the communication skills. I think I was barely able to make eye contact. I wasn’t equipped with the brain power, the CPU [central processing unit], to consciously feel everything. Subconsciously, I probably felt validated, and some of the impostor syndrome. It was probably just one f–king anxiety cocktail right at the top of my chest.”

He added, “During that time, COVID was happening. So, what I sort of experience now, to a degree—as far as walking around in metropolitan areas goes, and being recognized and doing s–t like that, which I don’t mind, which I love—I wasn’t able to experience that on any really level.”

‘Euphoria’ actor and singer Dominic Fike performs in 2025 (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

However, he has since become more comfortable, especially after his role as Elliot on Euphoria introduced him to a wider audience.

The singer and actor is currently focused on his music and shared some details about his next album.

“It’s really straightforward,” he admitted. “As much as I try to make it like, more intentional, it’s always just so instinctual. I can’t help it, because I feel like that’s the best way to do it.”

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