professional-wrestler-australian-suicide-dead-at-32

Australian wrestler Broderick Shepherd, known as “Australian Suicide” in Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA promotion, has passed away in Mexico.

Videos by Suggest

“We regret to report the passing of Broderick Shepard, known as Australian Suicide in the wrestling industry,” Lucha Libre Online wrote in Spanish on X on March 6. “He was only 32 years old. Our condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” they added.

Shepherd’s cause of death has not been released.

Per Nine.com, he rose to fame as a highly entertaining Lucha Libre cruiserweight champion, known for his daring high-risk moves, flamboyant outfits, and unforgettable entrance music. Competing under the ring name “Ryan Rollins” in other promotions, he built a reputation as a standout performer in the wrestling world.

Shepherd is survived by his partner, Vanilla Vargas, a professional wrestler from Puerto Rico, and their young daughter.

Family of the Australian Wrestler Raised Funds to Help Get His Body Back to His Home Country

Earlier in the month, Vargas launched a fundraising effort to bring Shepherd’s body back to Australia. “With great sorrow, I want to share that my daughter’s father has passed away unexpectedly,” Vargas wrote on social media, per Nine.com. Our top priority at this time is to fulfill his wish to rest in his country with his family,” she added.

Meanehile, the family started a (now closed) GoFundMe that raised over $12,000.

Australian professional wrestler Josh Fikret, known in the ring as “JXT The Jaystick,” also delivered a heartfelt and emotional tribute.

“I still can’t believe this is real,” he wrote on social media, per Nine.com.

“Brods, you always made everyone around you smile. Lifting the mood with constant jokes and you were always caring for others. Always helping anyone you could, and deserved all the success in the world,” Fikret added.

“A true trailblazer. To make it in Mexico as an Australian living there as a professional wrestler is astonishing. A testament to your talent and hard work.

“Rest easy, brother. We’ll all miss you,” he concluded.

Melbourne City Wrestling, where Shepherd began his career, also shared a heartfelt message.

“We fondly remember his time in MCW and Australia. He brought joy to every show with his infectious energy, unforgettable outfits, and song choices,” the promotion wrote.

“… We will cherish the memories and moments he left behind and remember him every time ‘Bad Romance’ [by Lady Gaga] plays,” they concluded.