Celebrity Couple Pregnant With Their Second Child Together

A beloved internet celebrity couple is expecting their second baby together in the fall.

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Influencers Cat and Oscar Ortiz, who enjoy over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, shared the big baby news with PEOPLE. The new baby, expected in November, will join the couple’s daughter, Isabella, 9, and Oscar’s sons from a previous relationship, Jonathan, 11, and Joel, 18.

“We are just really excited to relive this experience again,” the couple, who create comedic family-friendly sketches, gushed to the outlet. “With Isabella, everything went by so fast, and I feel like we did not fully slow down and take it all in the way we can now.”

Cat Ortiz, 32, discovered her pregnancy in March after missing her period in late February. Initially attributing the delay to the stress of moving, she decided to take a pregnancy test after a conversation with her cousin.

“Oscar and I ran to Walgreens to grab a pregnancy test,” Cat recalled. “When we got home, I took it and jumped in the shower while waiting for the results, but the second I turned around, it was already there.”

Why Cat’s Positive Pregnancy Test Was a Surprise

Cat’s positive pregnancy test was a surprise, as she had been told it would be difficult for her to conceive. Doctors had previously diagnosed her with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and noted she had scar tissue from a past IUD complication, both of which lowered her chances of getting pregnant.

“Doctors told me my chances of having more children were very unlikely, so this was not something we thought would happen so easily, or even at all,” she explained. “In that moment, I felt a mix of emotions. I was happy, but also nervous.”

When they first received the news, Cat says she and Oscar, 41, were both “overwhelmed and honestly scared.” They immediately thought of their daughter, who has a rare genetic condition called Cornelia de Lange syndrome that can affect growth and development.

“I think I was trying to process everything all at once, and Oscar was too. It just hit us in different ways,” Cat told PEOPLE. “At first, we were both overwhelmed and honestly scared. After having a deeper conversation, we felt at peace. We truly believe God has a plan for us.”

The expectant mom admitted that this pregnancy has been “completely different” from her first, marked by constant nausea and extreme fatigue.

“Thank God we work from home, because I do not think I would be able to function without naps during the day,” she explained. “Food has been one of the hardest parts. I have almost no desire to cook, and when I do, I get so turned off that I cannot even eat what I made. I would rather just go out and buy something, which is such a strange feeling for me.”

The Internet Celebrity Couple Doesn’t Know the Sex of Their Upcoming Baby… Yet

While the celebrity couple doesn’t know the baby’s sex yet, they’re planning a special reveal event. The proud parents have left the planning to Cat’s brother and cousin, and she’s “excited to see” what they come up with.

“We are not sure exactly how it will happen yet, but we know it will be something special,” Cat gushed.

As they prepare for this new chapter, the soon-to-be parents of four are excited to share the journey with the online community they’ve built over the years. Cat says it feels like a fresh start and an opportunity to fully include their followers in the process.

“We are looking forward to bringing everyone along from pregnancy to welcoming the baby, and creating fun, relatable moments as a family,” the internet celebrity couple said. “It feels like such a special new chapter for all of us.”