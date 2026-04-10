fan-favorite-reality-tv-couple-calls-it-quits-after-5-years

Another reality TV romance has gone off the air. After nearly five years of dating, two fan favorites have officially called it quits.

Videos by Suggest

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, stars of the Netflix dating show Love on the Spectrum, have reportedly split. According to The U.S. Sun, the couple, who met on the show in 2021, broke up just before their fifth anniversary.

Romeo, 27, and Isaacman, 31, were the longest-running couple on Love on the Spectrum, a series that follows people on the autism spectrum as they look for love. The couple appeared on all four seasons of the show. Their first date, a trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in July 2021, was even captured on camera.

David Isaacman and Abbey Romeo attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to The U.S. Sun, Isaacman and Romeo broke up because they had different views on marriage. Romeo was reportedly “ready years ago,” while Isaacman still needed “time.”

Reality TV Couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Hinted at Differing Marriage Views

Signs of differing views on marriage were present in Season 4 of Love on the Spectrum. Romeo told producers that “neither one of us are ready to get married” and that they were “already married in our hearts.” She also expressed a desire to take things slow, adding, “I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married.”

David Isaacman and Abbey Romeo attend Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum’ at TUDUM Theater in 2024. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, Romeo also expressed interest in marriage. While celebrating the engagement of co-stars Madison Marilla and Tyler White, she told her mom she wanted to “be a bride so badly.”

“I’m so happy for them,” Romeo later gushed to Isaacman. “Hopefully we’re next.”

“Yes, we can only be engaged whenever the time is right. Besides, I love you to infinity and beyond,” he responded.

Romeo and Isaacman, who celebrated their fourth anniversary at the San Diego Zoo, were set to mark their fifth on July 12.



“Happy Anniversary to my sweetcakes and lioness @hatsbyabbey It’s 4 years since we first met, ah ah ah! You make me a better man, and I love you with all of my heart. Cheers to 4 years! 🥛🥂” Isaacman wrote at the time.