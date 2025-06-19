Missing Toddler Found Alive Near Canadian Highway

A toddler was found alive along a Canadian highway after going missing for 72 hours. Police located three-year-old Claire Bell walking along a St. Albert highway in Ontario, according to the National Post.

The family had begun the hectic search for Claire after this Montreal girl went missing on Father’s Day. She was around 90 miles away from her home once they spotted her on Wednesday, June 18.

The Quebec police, Sûreté du Québec, confirmed they had found Claire through a Facebook post. “Claire Bell, 3, of LaSalle, was located alive today around 3:00 p.m. near Highway 417 in Ontario by our colleagues from the Ontario Provincial Police,” it wrote.

“Thank you all for sharing your thoughts. A press conference is scheduled for around 7:00 p.m. in St. Albert, Ontario.”

Seeing as Claire had been missing for four days, the search for her was getting dire. Luck was on their side, though, as they found Claire safe and alive. According to The Montreal Gazette, she was last seen in southeast Ontario that Sunday around 2 PM.

CTV News reported the chaotic moment police spotted the young toddler. “She was speaking with the police officer, she was alive,” said spokesperson Éloïse Cossette with the Quebec police. “We provided some first aid, water, and food. The priority is just to make sure she is OK.”

According to police, they managed to find her based on a lead about her possible location. This led them to a spot near Casselman and St. Albert in Ontario.

Although the police are concerned with how she stayed alive for those 72 hours, they were just glad she was alive. “All I can tell you right now is we’re happy that she’s alive. It’s the best scenario possible,” said Cossette.

Since the hectic incident, CTV News reported that police charged Claire’s mother, Rachel-Ella Todd, with child abandonment. She had reported her missing around 60 miles from where she last saw her in Coteau-du-Lac.

Quel soulagement et quelle joie d’apprendre que la petite Claire Bell a été retrouvée saine et sauve. Je tiens à remercier du fond du cœur tous les policiers, de la @sureteduquebec et leurs partenaires, qui ont travaillé sans relâche pour la retrouver, ainsi que leurs collègues… — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 18, 2025

Quebec’s Premier François Legault mentioned this incident in a social media post on Wednesday. “What a relief and joy to learn that little Claire Bell has been found safe and sound,” Legault said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing as they want to know how this happened in the first place.