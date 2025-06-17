Man Arrested After Skull Of Missing Woman Found In His Japan Apartment 7 Years After Disappearance

31-year-old Jun Saito was arrested after the skull of a missing woman was found in his apartment in Japan, The Japan Times reported. 21-year-old Kaho Miyamoto from the Ibaraki Prefecture went missing seven years ago. Now, on Monday, police have put suspicion on Saito.

Videos by Suggest

Skull Of Missing Woman Found In Man’s Apartment

Police had arrested Saito last month on May 15 on suspicion of stealing a woman’s smartphone in Saitama back in August 2024. Once they searched his home, they found two skulls and other types of bones stored on a shelf. Authorities identified one as Miyamoto’s, the other as one he allegedly purchased online.

This wasn’t just a coincidence. The missing woman was last seen on January 4, 2018, when she met up with Saito at Omiya Station. The pair left and headed back to Saito’s home.

According to investigations, Miyamoto had expressed suicidal feelings. Her family quickly reported her missing after they lost contact with her. Sources also say that Miyamoto and Saito met through social media. He allegedly told Miyamoto to leave a note to her family.

Since the arrest, Saito has admitted to murdering Miyamoto. According to Japan Today, he was quoted as saying, “I’ve had a murderous desire since I was a child. I wanted to kill someone. I’m sure I did it with her consent. There was no other reason.”

Police now believe that Saito dismembered Miyamoto’s body after killing her. They have not yet identified the other bones, but they believe they belong to the missing victim. Cops also found knives, saws, and other tools in his apartment that Saito may have used to dismember Miyamoto.

The Mainichi also reported on how Saito confessed to the killing. “I killed her with her consent,” he said. “I invited her to my home, strangled her, and dismembered her body at my home.”

Since the cold case unraveled on Monday, Miyamoto’s family released a statement. “We can’t believe it, and we don’t want to believe it,” they said. “She was a kind, earnest girl who was considerate of the feelings of those around her. For now, our family would like to quietly mourn our daughter.”