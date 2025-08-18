Missing Mom and 8-Month-Old Daughter Found Dead in Submerged Car a Month After Disappearing

A missing mom and her 8-month-old daughter were found dead one month after disappearing. After the thorough search for 36-year-old Whisper Owen and her baby, Sandra McCarty, the Fresno Police Department confirmed they found their bodies inside a submerged car on Sunday, August 17.

Missing Bodies Of Mom And 8-Month-Old Daughter Found Underwater In Vehicle

According to KFSN, their bodies were in a waterway in Stanislaus County. They were submerged inside a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The duo initially disappeared on July 15. The family recalled that they left Fresno and were traveling to their home in Sacramento after a doctor’s appointment.

Whisper’s phone last pinged around Victory Avenue and Highway 120. This aided rescue teams in figuring out their location.

“Our dive team has responded, and they did locate one adult in the vehicle and one infant in the vehicle,” said Heather Brent with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

It may have taken longer than anticipated, but the two bodies were eventually found. “Our sonar was able to shoot a beam underneath and identify that we have an object that appears to be in the size and shape of the 2006 Trailblazer,” said Jared Leisek from Adventures with Purpose.

This nonprofit group helped the family, as they specialize in searching canals for missing people. “It appears as though Whisper was making her way to the backseat to save her daughter, Sandra,” Leisek added.

Remembering Whisper And Sandra

Whisper’s brother, Richard Owen, thanked Adventures with Purpose for its help with the investigation. “Not once, but twice driving down from Oregon and donating their time, efforts and resources,” said Richard.

“Reaching out to a dive team that’s local to Stockton and getting them out to help identify and get my sister and niece out of the water.”

Richard will remember his sister and niece for their bright souls, who touched his family’s lives. “They were beautiful people who made a very big difference in this world and a lot of people’s lives,” he continued. “That’s what they deserve to be remembered as.”

Whisper’s brother also launched a GoFundMe to help with burial and funeral costs. “I dont know why this has happened to my loving sister and her beautiful daughter,” he wrote.

“But I know they have departed from this world and are moving on to a better place.” Whisper is survived by her three other children.