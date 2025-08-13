Missing Teen Found Dead In Aqueduct Just Days After Father Died In Same Waterway

A missing teen boy was found deceased in an aqueduct in California just three days after he was in a car crash with his father, who was killed in the same waterway. According to PEOPLE, a relative of 15-year-old Aaron Ramirez found his body on Friday, August 8.

His body was two miles south of the crash site that occurred three days prior, per ABC10. The crash happened around 6:30 AM on Tuesday, northbound on Interstate 5, north of Sperry Avenue.

Aaron’s 55-year-old father, Raul, died in the crash, reportedly due to suffering a heart attack while driving. The duo was driving from Los Banos to pick up a car. Their SUV fell down a steep embankment, continuing northeast around 1,000 feet before it struck barbed-wire fencing.

The 2003 Nissan fell into the California Aqueduct, forcing rescue crews to pull the SUV from the aqueduct. Surprisingly, they only found Raul inside, and had initially no signs of another passenger being in the car. That was until the victims’ family told the authorities that Aaron was also in the vehicle.

The teenager was missing for three days as law enforcement searched high and low for him. It took until Friday at 7:06 AM for a family member to discover Aaron’s body. A local fire department helped pull the teen’s body from the water.

Remembering Aaron And Raul

In an interview with KFSN, Aaron’s cousin, Angel Alvarez, recalled how incredible his cousin was. “Aaron was one of those rare kids whose passion for learning and for wanting to understand how everything worked made him incredibly talented,” said Angel.

“Like my brother was saying, those memories of being at the campfire and the holidays and him at that age just singing in front of the whole family were something rare, especially for a teenager.”

The family had set up a GoFundMe to support the Ramirez family “during an unimaginable time of loss.” These funds will support Aaron’s mother and her surviving son, Isaac.

“This heartbreaking event has left Elvia and Isaac facing a future without two of the most important people in their lives,” said the description.