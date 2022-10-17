Miranda Lambert’s Husband Had A Generous And Tasty Way To Welcome Her Home From Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert has been living it up in Las Vegas over the past few weeks, but there truly is no taste like home. The country star recently shared the delectable surprise her husband prepared for her return to Nashville. We have to say, Brendan McLoughlin is quite the chef.

‘Some Homemade Happiness’

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood, kicked off to glowing reviews. Critics are saying Lambert’s voice has never sounded better, and she certainly knows how to put on a show. The country superstar is currently on a short reprieve before she heads back to Sin City for the second leg next month. However, her husband Brendan McLoughlin is making sure her break counts.

Lambert recently posted an Instagram reel showing the absolutely delicious-looking meal McLoughlin prepared to welcome her home. The “Bluebird” singer captioned the video, “We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month . Ain’t no welcome home like some homemade happiness by @brendanjmcloughlin. #luckylady.”

From what we can tell, the couple enjoyed some chicken parmesan with a generous helping of creamy alfredo pasta. The feast certainly looked restaurant-quality. It seems like the meal was so good that they had to share it with their furry friends.

The final photos show McLoughlin giving their three dogs a taste of alfredo. For a moment, the two smaller pups share a single noodle, mimicking the iconic scene from Lady and the Tramp. So, clearly, romance was in the air. McLoughlin also posted a short video of the meal to the tune of “Fly Me to the Moon,” further flaunting his impressive cooking skills.

Miranda Lambert Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday

The couple’s much-needed break was made extra special since Lambert and McLoughlin were able to celebrate his 31st birthday together. In another Instagram post, Lambert paid tribute to her husband with a series of adorable photos.

In the caption, Lambert wrote: “Happy birthday to my [heart] @brendanjmcloughlin! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals, fitness, sunshine, home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31.”

Clearly, Lambert and McLoughlin are a match made in heaven. On the road, on stage, or in the kitchen, the pair never misses a chance to celebrate each other. We certainly wish the couple many, many more birthdays, indulgent Italian meals, and Disney movie moments to come.

