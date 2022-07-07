Miranda Lambert, Husband Heading Out On ‘Adventures’ After Completing Tour

Miranda Lambert might be taking a break from her current tour, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to sit around at home! The country star recently revealed to fans how she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have been spending their summer.

How Lambert Is Spending Her Tour Break

“Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail!” she captioned a series of pictures from a camping trip. “There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named ‘Toodle Lou’ and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call ‘The Sheriff’.”

“We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west,” she continued. “We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!” The pictures show Lambert and her pals hiking and relaxing in the Colorado wilderness.

Fans loved getting a glimpse into how Lambert is spending her down time. “Livin the dream in an airstream,” one joked. Another commented, “Yesss! From one wanderer to another, enjoy every second of it.”

Her Upcoming Shows

Lambert is currently in the midst of an American tour, in support of her latest album Palomino. She’s set to resume performing later this month, hitting festivals out West in states like Nevada and Oregon.

If you’re worried you missed out on your chance to see Lambert perform, don’t worry! The country star is taking a month off, then heading to Vegas for her upcoming Velvet Rodeo residency.

Lambert Is Headed To Vegas

In a series of Instagram posts announcing the residency earlier this summer, Lambert wrote, “This morning I announced that I’m kicking off a Las Vegas residency this fall called Velvet Rodeo. It’s named after a line in ‘Actin’ Up’ a new song off of ‘Palomino.’”

Even though she has a month before shows start, the country singer told Billboard she’s already thinking about the setlist and worrying about how the shows will go. “I’m a little scared, which I like because being nervous means I have such a passion for what I do,” she explained. “This weekend when I’m off, I’m writing out the setlist and getting a feel for where I think it should go.”

“I haven’t even started with wardrobe and all that stuff yet, but the idea of more fringe and rhinestones sounds pretty cool to me,” Lambert added. Fans of the country star can’t wait to see what Lambert ends up singing—and wearing!

