Miranda Lambert Got Body-Shamed Online And Her Fans Are Having None Of It

Fans of country superstar Miranda Lambert are coming to her defense after a TikTok video of a recent performance had many discussing her physical appearance instead of her vocal abilities.

The video showed Lambert singing one of her biggest hits, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” strutting around the stage in denim cut-off shorts and bright red cowboy boots. The singer looked relaxed and confident, but the comment section of the TikTok was soon filled with comments about her body.

“I sure do like me some Miranda but dang girl stay away from them lil Debbies,” one person commented. Others mentioned her ex-husband, country singer Blake Shelton, writing “Blake dodged a bullet” and “good choice Blake.”

More people made cruel jokes about her name, dubbing her “Miranda HAMbert,” “Miranda Lamburger,” and “Mealranda Lambert.” However, these rude comments were soon drowned out by the overwhelming show of support from her fans.

Fan Support: ‘I Think She Is So Beautiful’

“These comments make me never want to leave my house again,” one person wrote. “we are the same size and I think she is so beautiful.” Another fan commented, “No, she’s not a size 2. Maybe a size 10 and that’s not big !! She looks amazing !!”

“How many of the men commenting have daughters?” someone asked. “Imagine this was one of them and some guy was commenting on her body like that.” Another wrote, “You can pick out the men from the boys in these comments.”

Lambert: ‘I Don’t Like Being Onstage Worrying About My Body’

The country singer has not responded to the social media comments, but Lambert has been candid about her weight in past interviews. In an interview with Health, she explained, “I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4” so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day.”

“It’s so good to find your place,” she continued. “I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities.”

Body-shamers might try to tear down Lambert’s self-confidence, but it seems as if the country singer is completely comfortable with herself, keeping her focus on the music and not on online haters.

