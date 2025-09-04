Miranda Kerr Speaks Out For the First Time About Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom’s Breakup With Katy Perry

Two months after it was confirmed that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry called it quits, the actor’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is speaking out about the situation.

During her recent appearance on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, Kerr briefly discussed the breakup, noting that it was amicable.

“I actually just saw them both on the weekend,” she explained. “We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy’s birthday.”

Kerr, who shares son Flynn with Bloom, further shared, “We’re one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously.”

She further pointed out the importance of keeping the split “harmonious” due to the children involved. “If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself,” she explained.

Kerr and Bloom were married for nearly three years before they split in 2013. She is now married to Evan Spiegel, and they have three children together, Hart, Myles, and Pierre.

In early 2023, Perry stated she was “grateful” that she and Bloom had a “modern blended family” with Kerr and Spiegel. That same year, Kerr praised how she and Bloom handled co-parenting their son.

“Evan [Spiegel] is my partner for the last nine years, and now we have our family,” she said at the time. “And now we have our family, and Katy and Orlando have Daisy. It’s like we’re a blended family. And we go on family vacations together, we enjoy each others’ company, it’s great.”

Reps of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Confirmed Their Split in Early July

Rumors about Perry and Bloom’s breakup started circulating earlier this summer. Their reps confirmed the split in early July.

“Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando,” an insider told PEOPLE in late June. “He’s the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her.”

The source further pointed out, “They’ve been through a lot together, and while they’ve decided to go their separate ways, there’s still a mutual respect between them. They’re still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they’ve committed to keeping things amicable.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry started their on-and-off relationship in early 2016. They became engaged in 2019, but pushed back their original wedding plans due to the pandemic. They welcomed their first and only child, Daisy, in August 2020.