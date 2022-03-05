Miranda Cosgrove’s Terrifying Stalker Story Serves As Warning To How Crazy Things Can Get

Alexandra Daddario just announced she’s been forced to move out of her home due to a struggle with a stalker. Stalkers in Hollywood are no joke and need to be taken seriously, as situations can turn deadly. Look no further than Miranda Cosgrove for a harrowing story that exemplifies just how rough things can get.

Man With A Gun

In 2016, Cosgrove was 23 and living in Hollywood Hills. Police were called to her neighborhood on the evening of Friday, December 16 after receiving reports of gunshots. Law enforcement found a man’s body engulfed in flames in her garden. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after setting himself on fire. The man was her stalker.

In a 2020 interview with Whitney Cummings, the iCarly star opened up about the crazy experience. She went on a lousy date earlier in the day and decided to stay at her parent’s house that night due to the weather. At three AM, she received a call telling her a man had died on her property. “I guess a guy came, and he was like, burying things in my backyard for three days.”

The Story Gets Worse

The man had been burying a slew of strange items. “He buried a lunch box with milk chocolate inside of it… He buried knives and a rope and a bunch of random stuff.” On the night of the incident, he was pacing in her backyard wearing a trenchcoat and armed with a gun. Cosgrove never noticed him, but security camera footage showed him on her property for about six hours.

Eventually, a person in a car similar to Cosgrove’s drove toward her house. Cosgrove said, “I guess he got confused and he thought that maybe it was me driving up, it’s just like, bad luck. And he, like, shot at this person like six times and he missed because she was in a car. She drove away and then he set himself on fire and he shot himself simultaneously.”

No One Knows Why

What was his motive? Who knows. Cosgrove said, “They were trying to put it all together and they still haven’t.” It may have been random, but obviously, Cosgrove was freaked out. “I started staying back at my parent’s house and then I got another house somewhere else.” You cannot possibly blame her for wanting to get away from the scene of that horror show.

For women in Hollywood, scary encounters with stalkers aren’t all that uncommon. Cosgrove, Daddario, and countless others have to deal with stalkers in their everyday lives. Let’s just be thankful Cosgrove didn’t go home on that fateful night.

