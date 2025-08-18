Minnesota Woman Allegedly Said Prayer Before Shooting Neighbor: ‘Guide My Bullets’

A 64-year-old Minnesota woman, Ava Leone Kock, is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly shot her neighbors, thinking she was “murdering and raping” people. Furthermore, Kock allegedly said a prayer before shooting the victim, saying, “Guide my bullets like you guided David’s rock.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 12. At around 10:03 p.m., Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to an Elba residence. They had received a report of a “disturbance involving a firearm.”

Upon arrival, deputies saw ambulance personnel treating the victim. She had bullet fragments in her eye and brain, causing brain bleeding.

They learned from a witness, the victim’s wife, that the victim had called him at around 9:59 p.m. The witness, who was playing video games at the time, found the victim inside her vehicle, which had bullet holes. As per the document, the witness didn’t hear gunshots.

In total, deputies found seven bullet holes in the victim’s Jeep Wrangler. Given the bullets’ trajectory, police then went and spoke with Kock, the victim’s neighbor. Deputies noticed holes in Kock’s window screen. She allegedly told her they were already there before she moved into the apartment.

After Kock consented to an investigation, police found seven holes in Kock’s bathroom window screen, matching the number of bullet holes found in the victim’s Jeep. Allegedly, initially denied firing a gun.

Alleged Admission

One day later, on August 13, Kock contacted the police, expressing her desire to speak with law enforcement.

In a park meeting, Kock allegedly told deputies that she believed the victim and the male witness had been “murdering and raping people.” The affidavit alleged that Kock had heard them “digging graves in the basement,” and claimed that “people and kids” were buried there.

Therefore, Kock stated he had to intervene to stop the victim’s and the witness’s “criminal behavior,” the affidavit alleged.

Kock then allegedly admitted to shooting at the victim’s Jeep as it returned to the apartment building, using her son’s .22 rifle. Furthermore, the 64-year-old woman stated that she had said a prayer, such as “Guide my bullets like you guided David’s rock,” before allegedly firing seven times, referencing the number’s biblical meaning.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the rifle and a box of .22 caliber rounds. While at the scene, a local business owner told an investigator that Kock had come to the store one month prior. At the time, Kock allegedly told the owner that the witness was assaulting the victim, and that she and her son were figuring out a way to “take out” the witness.

Ava Leone Kock was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. As per Law & Crime, a judge ordered her to undergo an evaluation to determine if she is competent enough to continue the criminal case against her.