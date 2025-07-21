Utah Woman Admitted To Luring And Killing Estranged Husband, Plotting With Family To Claim Self-Defense

A 37-year-old Utah woman, Kathryn Restelli, admitted to conspiring with her mother and brother to kill her estranged husband, Matthew Restelli, by luring him to her mother’s house. She had told him she wanted to reconcile with him.

As reported by KSL, Kathryn pleaded guilty to a count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. She took the plea deal on Wednesday, July 16, which saw two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and an obstruction of justice charge dismissed.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on July 12, 2024. Kathryn convinced Restelli to visit her at her mother’s Utah home, telling the man that she wanted to reconcile just weeks after leaving him with their children due to marital issues.

The plea agreement revealed that Kathryn had lured Matthew for her family members to shoot him dead. Reportedly, they would do so by claiming he had unlawfully entered the house, claiming that the shooting was self-defense.

While on his way to Kathryn’s mother’s American Folk house, Kathryn reassured him to keep him calm during his drive. She also told him that the residence’s door was unlocked and that he could enter the home upon arrival.

Fatally Shot, Suspicious Factors

After he entered the house, Matthew Restelli was allegedly fatally shot by his brother-in-law, Kevin Ellis. Tracey Grist, Kathryn’s mother, called 911 to report the shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found Matthew’s body having been shot six to seven times. However, officers found suspicious factors that contradicted the family’s account.

As reported by ABC4, officers did find that Matthew had a knife in his hand. However, he was gripping it the wrong way and in the wrong hand. Matthew Restelli was left-handed, and he was holding the knife in his right hand.

Furthermore, a bullet was found in the man’s right wrist, the same hand that was holding the knife.

The plea agreement added that Grist, Kathryn’s mother, had removed the fabric screen from the residence’s front door to allow Matthew to enter more easily. Allegedly, Grist also removed toys in the front room and even covered the living room couch to prevent blood stains.

Kathryn Restelli will be sentenced on September 9.

Kevin Ellis and Tracey Grist have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. Ellis is also charged with possession of a gun as a restricted person and drug possession. Their trials will begin in January 2026.