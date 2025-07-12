Minnesota Teen Found In Landfill Was Allegedly Beheaded By His Father, Man Faces Murder Charges

Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., 16, as previously reported, was found dead in a Minnesota landfill after vanishing for almost two months. New details have now led to his father, Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., to face murder charges for allegedly killing his son, whom he allegedly decapitated.

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KROC News, Manny was reported missing back on May 12. The 16-year-old’s mother, Ashley Berry, who filed the missing person report, said that she had last heard from her son on May 8.

Manny was last seen with his father, Collins, with whom he lived. The father told police Manny had left their residence on May 8, leaving for Saint Paul, Minnesota.

On May 15, police executed a search warrant at Collins’ residence. Inside, officers manage to locate blood-stained items inside garbage bags. In Collins’ bedroom closet, as per the complaint, officers found knives, while a mattress and a carpet had missing pieces.

DNA Match, Remains Found

Two days later, the DNA found in the items matched Manny’s DNA, and more of Manny’s blood was found on one of the residence’s bedroom walls.

Police then obtained May 13 video footage of a garbage truck emptying a large dumpster just behind Collins’ residence. This led to a “large-scale search” of the Waste Management Landfill located in Elk River, Minnesota.

For 24 days, authorities searched for Manny, and on June 28, human remains were found. DNA testing confirmed that the remains were Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr.

On July 7, preliminary results obtained following Manny’s autopsy showed evidence of decapitation by knife. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

That very same day, Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. was arrested. Two days later, as announced by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Collins was arraigned on second-degree murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

“The disappearance, and now death investigation of Manny Collins has been a heart wrenching case for all involved, mostly for his mother Ashley,” the sheriff’s office said. “While nothing can fill the hole in our community due to Manny’s loss, I hope that the arrest of Jordan Collins Sr. will bring some peace to those who love him.”

A GoFundMe set up by Manny’s mother to help raise funds for his search remains active.