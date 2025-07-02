Missing Minnesota Teen Found Dead In Landfill Weeks After Going Missing

A 16-year-old Minnesota boy, Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., was reported missing back in May. Months later, human remains were found at a landfill and were positively identified as Collins.

On Tuesday, July 1, a press conference was held by the authorities. There, Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham revealed that authorities had found human remains at the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River, Minnesota. The remains were identified as Jordan Collins Jr.

As per the chief, search efforts had been carried out at that landfill since June 4.

“I think the fact that a four-week search of the landfill illustrates pretty clearly the tenacity of law enforcement in bringing justice,” Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said.

Calling it a complex investigation, Wise revealed some disturbing details about the findings. Reportedly, investigators were directed to the landfill after receiving video evidence that Manny’s body had been placed in a dumpster, which then ended up in a garbage truck.

“It’s a very sobering experience to work in a landfill like that, only to discover someone else’s child,” Wise added.

While the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the 16-year-old’s death, it was implied that the case is being treated as a murder investigation.

“Well, a dead body wound up in a landfill, so I guess draw your own conclusions,” Wise said.

Boy Gone Missing

According to KTSP, Manny was last heard of at around 4 a.m. on May 8. Ashley Berry, the boy’s mother, was the one who talked with him.

As per KARE11, the last person to be with Manny was his father. Berry told the outlet in early June that he was cooperative at first. However, he then resorted to not talking to anybody. To Berry, that’s a “red flag.”

KTSP reported that the authorities backtracked the garbage truck carrying Manny’s body to May 13. It is believed the boy died between May 8 and May 13.

Currently, there is one person of interest in Manny’s death investigation. However, the said person has not been named.

Regardless, now with the remains identified, Manny’s family is mourning his death. His great-grandmother, Mary Berry, whom he called “GG,” told KTSP that she was going to miss the boy.

“I miss him… And I love him… I know he’s not coming back and it hurts real bad… Real bad,” Mary told the outlet.

A GoFundMe was set up by Ashley Berry to support Manny’s search. While his body has been found, the fundraiser remains active.

“Thank you for taking the time to read my story,” Ashley wrote in the fundraiser. “Thank you for caring. And thank you for standing with me in this fight to find my son.”