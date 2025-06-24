Minnesota Mother Sentenced After Killing Daughter, 3, And ‘Smiling’ While Medics Performed CPR

A Minnesota mother, 29-year-old Suad Mohamed Ali, has been sentenced for the 2023 killing of her 3-year-old daughter. Ali suffocated her child and, when medics attempted to revive the toddler, the mother allegedly “smiled the entire time.”

According to court documents obtained by Law & Crime, Ali was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison on Monday, June 23. Moreover, she could potentially end up serving only two-thirds of her sentence in a state correctional facility. The last third will be served under supervised release, under Minnesota law.

If good behavior and the time already served are taken into account, Ali could only serve six and a half years.

The documents reveal that Ali was originally charged with second and third-degree murder. However, the charges were dismissed, and she was convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

As reported by the Daily Journal Media, both the prosecution and the defense attorneys agreed to the lenient sentence due to Ali’s mental health issues. Reportedly, she was not medicated at the time of the child’s death, showing no remorse for killing the girl.

Mother Kills Daughter

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime detailed that the incident occurred on July 10, 2023. The Otter Tail County dispatch received a report of a 3-year-old girl unresponsive at a River Road residence in Pelican Rapids.

At 9:40 p.m., a police officer arrived at the residence and found a man “kneeling and shooting” over the 3-year-old. Suad Mohamed Ali was sitting on a couch inside the residence, and the man told the officer that “she killed her.”

As CPR was being performed on the child, a deputy spoke with Ali, who then admitted to placing her hand over her daughter’s mouth, suffocating her. The child had been crying. Moreover, Ali also admitted to attempting to stab the girl early in the night.

CPR continued, and the girl vomited and “turned her head to the side.” Ali once again admitted to shaking and suffocating the child. This time, however, Ali confessed “while smiling the entire time CPR was performed.”

The 3-year-old girl was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s, where she was pronounced dead.

After being transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility, Ali again confessed to the crime, telling a detective that she “killed her.” Moreover, Ali revealed that she and her daughter had been abandoned by the child’s father and that she was living with her mother at the house.

Shockingly, Ali revealed that the baby had been crying for food moments before the tragic killing. Ali’s mother, who feeds the child, was not present at the time. Therefore, she proceeded to punch the daughter in the throat and then lay on top of her to “quiet her.”

As per the affidavit, Ali said that her daughter “did not deserve it.”