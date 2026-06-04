katey-sagal-joins-new-streaming-tv-show

The TV gods must be smiling down on classic sitcom fans because Married… With Children‘s Katey Sagal is teaming up with a Cheers legend.

Videos by Suggest

According to Variety, Sagal will star as Ted Danson’s girlfriend in an upcoming Apple TV comedy.

In the as-yet-titled comedy, Elizabeth Banks will star as Heidi, a divorced mom who “sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids.” We’ve all been there. But things get a little spicy when she gets entangled in “coordinating her father’s retirement community sexcapades.” As if that’s not complicated enough, she’s “forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son.”

Danson is set to play Heidi’s father, with Sagal cast as Mavis, his new girlfriend. Rob Delaney of the Deadpool franchise will also join the cast.

Katey Sagal and Ted Danson are set to star in an upcoming TV show together. (Photos by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images and Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Of course, Sagal has legions of fans spanning generations for a very eclectic body of work. Depending on your age, you might know her as the horny housewife Peggy Bundy on the hit sitcom Married… With Children, the voice of the one-eyed Turanga Leela on Futurama, or the badass biker matriarch Gemma Teller Morrow in Sons of Anarchy.

Sagal continues to land high-profile roles and attract new fans. She recently appeared as Dr. Kureha in Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece. Her other recent credits include The Conners, Rebel, The Abandons, and Shameless.

Meanwhile, Banks will also executive produce the upcoming show.





