Movie Director Rips the Late Val Kilmer as ‘Worst Human Being’

One year after Val Kilmer passed away at age 65, a director says his experience with the actor was less than stellar.

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In a Threads post over the weekend (via Entertainment Weekly), Adam Marcus, who worked with Kilmer in the 2008 film Conspiracy, didn’t hold back his true thoughts about the late actor, calling him the “worst human being.”

“MicroIntellectMonday to that time when I directed that guy,” Marcus wrote. “The guy who played Iceman and Doc Holiday [sic]. You know the one. Here’s me and the Putz working it out on the set of Conspiracy.”

Addressing those who criticized him for talking ill of the dead, Marcus wrote, “And to any of you rolling your eyes because of the whole ‘don’t speak ill of the dead bulls—, f— that. [If Kilmer] did one-tenth of what he did on my set today, he would have been cancelled in a blink.”

Marcus then added, “Worst human being I’ve ever known… And that is really saying something.”

In Conspiracy, Kilmer plays a wounded U.S. Marine who discovers a corporate conspiracy that is designed to run illegal aliens out of an Arizona border town by any means necessary. Starring alongside Kilmer in the movie were Gary Cole and Jennifer Esposito.

Another Director Once Called Kilmer “Childish and Impossible”

This isn’t the first time a filmmaker has criticized Kilmer for his behavior on a set.

Joel Schumacher, who directed one of Kilmer’s hit films, Batman Forever, referred to the actor as both “childish and impossible.” He also went as far as calling Kilmer a “psychologically disturbed human being.”

Kilmer had addressed the criticism in a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’ve been careless about how I viewed my business,” he said. “But I trust that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie. Frankenheimer, bless him, he passed on, but he had a history of being mean about people.”

He also spoke about Schumacher by stating, “Schumacher’s not a great director by any stretch, but he makes everyone happy, he makes money. But his version of me being unstable — he’s very smart, he can’t say any­thing about work, because then I can sue him for slander.”

“The idea is that I’m not responsible. About what? Doing homework?” Kilmer then added. “Representing the character? Mak­ing money? I’ve made my employers over a billion dollars. I didn’t really set out to do that, but I’m very proud that I’ve consis­tently made money.”