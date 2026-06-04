Major Update on ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star’s Divorce

A Pretty Little Liars star just settled her divorce, and let’s just say she won’t be needing to keep any secrets about her finances… she’s keeping all of them.

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TMZ obtained the divorce settlement between actress Janel Parrish and her ex-husband, Chris Long, which was finalized on May 21. According to the agreement, Parrish will retain all residuals and royalties from her projects, including her work on Pretty Little Liars, as well as her SAG pension plan.

The 37-year-old actress also won’t have to pay her ex monthly checks, as they both waived their right to spousal support.

Indeed, it sounds like Parrish is keeping everything but the ex-husband. The actress walks away with her 2019 Audi SQ7, all her jewelry and clothes, her credit card points, and several bank accounts. She’ll also get half of their $3.2 million home, which they plan to sell, and all interest in the film Sydney vs. Sean, which she starred in and produced.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Janel Parrish. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Long isn’t walking away empty-handed, though. Besides the memories of their seven-year marriage and romantic 2018 Hawaiian wedding, he’ll also get his share from the home sale, his credit card points, several bank accounts, and any cash in his possession.

The former couple share no children.

Meanwhile, Parrish is happily and very publicly courting Dancing with the Stars cast member (and pro dancer) Sasha Farber. Just four days ago, the couple posted a cute video, showing the two getting all dolled up on a work trip.

“A weekend in Napa to watch my man dance 🤍” she captioned the adorable post.

Meanwhile, Farber kept the adorb-vibes going in the comments section, writing “Can u come on every work trip please ok thank you!!!!!!”

Parrish shot back with “Ok!”

Dawwwwwwwwwww….