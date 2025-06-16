Minnesota Shooting Suspect Vance Boelter Arrested After Manhunt, All Confirmed Details

Following a two-day manhunt, Vance Boelter, the man accused of murdering a Minnesota lawmaker, her husband, and injuring a senator and his wife, has been arrested.

Boelter was sought by police after allegedly wounding Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Then, he allegedly killed Democratic lawmaker and former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. This took place in the early morning of Saturday, June 14.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz labeled the attack a “politically motivated assassination.”

According to the New York Post, citing state officials, Boelter was arrested in a wooded area of Sibley County, Minnesota, on Sunday, June 15. Authorities had received a tip of a possible sighting, which led them to his location.

Specifically, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune, at around 7 p.m., a trail camera belonging to a Sibley County resident captured an image. It was “consistent with Boleter.”

“Most of the search had concluded then,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said during a press conference. “But the trail cam picture alerted SWAT teams to go to that area, secure a perimeter, and with the help of drones, identify his location.”

The officials, who delivered information on the capture, stated that they were able to form a large perimeter around Boelter. As per CNN, they managed to close in on Boelter in “approximately an hour and a half or so.” Once he was surrounded, law enforcement teams called out to him.

“The suspect crawled to law enforcement teams and was placed under arrest at that point in time,” Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger said.

Vance Boelter has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Star Tribune.

Alleged Attack

Boelter allegedly disguised himself as a police officer and wore a Halloween mask early Saturday morning. He allegedly shot at Minnesota Rep. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their Champlin home. While injured, they managed to survive the shooting. Reportedly, Yvette even shielded her daughter, Hope, from the bullets allegedly shot by Boelter.

Later, the still-disguised Boelter allegedly arrived at Hortman’s Brooklyn Park home and shot her and her husband dead. Police, who arrived at Hortman’s residence after being alerted by the Hoffmans’ shooting, reportedly shot at Boelter. He, however, managed to escape.

Following the shootings, Boelter allegedly texted friends and his roommate, admitting to the crimes. Moreover, the accused murderer allegedly crafted a 70-name manifesto filled with Minnesota lawmakers. The names are believed to be other targets. Reportedly, lawmakers who supported abortion filled up the list.

“I’m grateful that our law enforcement partners in Minnesota acted with urgency to arrest the shooter and bring him to justice,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said of Boelter’s capture. “Political violence is abhorrent, it cuts against the most basic moral fabric of our democracy.”