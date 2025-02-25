millie-bobby-brown-shows-off-her-new-blonde-look-at-sag-awards

Netflix star (and newlywed) Millie Bobby Brown debuted her stunning blonde locks on the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Okay, the 21-year-old Stranger Things actress technically revealed her new golden hair on Instagram earlier this month. However, this is her new do’s red carpet debut…

The former brunette showed off her blonde look with a neat braided bun and a single strand cascading down her face.

Millie Bobby Brown at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The Godzilla vs. Kong star chose a peach gown featuring a cowl neckline and an elegant open-back design.

Per People, the star dazzled in Chopard jewels, adding a touch of elegance and sparkle to her look. She wore stunning earrings with two brilliant-cut yellow diamonds totaling 11 carats, paired with 9.71 carats of white diamonds, all set in 18k gold. Her look was completed by a ring featuring a 5.65-carat oval yellow diamond, surrounded by white diamonds in 18k yellow and white gold. Both pieces are from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Although they didn’t walk the red carpet side by side, Brown was accompanied by her husband, Jake Bongiovi (son of New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi). He opted for a classic black suit, letting his bride take the spotlight.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi enjoy a date night at the #SAGAwards. #AwardsSeason ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bdqSGZreOm — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2025

Fans React to Millie Bobby Brown’s Blonde Makeover

Of course, fans were first introduced to the actress as a child star, playing the then buzz-cut-wearing character Eleven from Stranger Things. Needless to say, fans noted the passage of time with her recent red carpet looks.

Over on Reddit, one onlooker speculated that year playing Eleven may have influenced Brown’s current blonde look.

“Someone mentioned in another thread that since she spent several years of her childhood bald, maybe that’s why she’s kind of experimenting with hairstyles and trying to find what she likes, and it does make sense.

“If she’d kept the brown, she would’ve looked like a younger Kate Beckinsale at the Met,’ another user wrote.

Other speculated the hair might be influenced a bit from her husband’s New Jersey roots…

“She’s becoming New Jersey on purpose, I believe,” another fashion critic quipped.