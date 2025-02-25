Abbott Elementary star Janelle James served up a seriously fierce look at the SAG Awards, rocking a sheer black top that left fans buzzing.

James, who plays principal Ava Coleman on the ABC sitcom, wore an ivory blazer with a chain clasp over the very sheer top. She paired it with a flowing black gown, topping off the look with bronze earrings.

James also sported a stylish pixie cut for the evening.

Janelle James at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, James also recalled what a big step finally getting into SAG was for her years ago.

“I remember the first time I got it, I got into SAG,” she explained. “I mean, it definitely gives you a legitimacy. You’re like, yeah, I’ve arrived.”

“You know, they ensure that we get paid as artists,” she continued. “That’s not maybe our first thing is to do the clerical work of this business and our taxes and all of those things and that’s what the union does for us like make sure that we remember that we’re not only artists but we’re a business as well.”

Janelle James Shares BTS Snaps Leading Up to Her Bold SAG Red Carpet Look

James also took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps with her over 400,000 followers leading up to her SAG red carpet showing. She also tagged the components behind the look, including gown designer Sergio Hudson, the shoes by Christian Louboutin, the Roger Vivier bag, and the jewelry provided by Beladora Jewelry.

The series of snaps featured the actress looking seriously formidable with her adorable pooch ( the caption to her post reads, “Look at my baby) standing at attention while on a leash in front of a flowing cream-colored backdrop. Another candid shot also showed James all smiles with her publicist, Velissa Katrice Vaughn.

Of course, her fans rushed to the comments to praise James’ fierce look.

“Omg, I thought you took your pup on the carpet- iconic (still is),” one onlooker wrote. “You look gorgeous!” a second fan added.

One fan even felt James was channeling an infamous Disney villain.

“It’s giving Cruella if she wasn’t out here wearing her pets,” the fan joked.

Meanwhile, one of James’ fellow actors lavished some serious praise on her redcarpet look.

“A – and I can’t emphasize this enough – hem. You put the DAMN in Madame,” her Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter gushed.